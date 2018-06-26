Obion County voters will have a new feature when they casts ballots during early voting, and at their polling stations.

County Election Administrator Leigh Schlager said new voting machines have been purchased, and will be in place for this years elections.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Ms. Schlager said she sees the greatest change with the new machines coming to those who work at the polls.

Ms. Schlager then spoke of how the new voting machines will be distributed on election day.

Obion County voters will first use the newly purchased machines, when early voting starts at the Election Commission Office on July 13th.