Two young sisters died in a house fire New Year’s Night in their upstairs bedroom at 318 Main Street in Martin about 9:30 last night.

Witnesses and family members on the scene said two other small children, a boy age three and his 15 month old brother were able to be rescued by their father Austin Morris .

Mr. Morris and his wife Angel Morris and the family had been living at the house for about three years.

Mr. Morris told Thunderbolt Radio News he attempted to go upstairs and rescue his two step daughters who he identifed as Abreanna and Mailyah Yarbrough but the fire was becoming engulfed and he was unsuccesful in reaching the girls who were ages seven and nine.

The family attends First United Pentecostal Church and many church members were there to console the family while as fire fighters extinguished the blaze.

Martin Firemen found the two girls together upstairs near a window around 12:30am this morning and brought the bodies down from the second floor using their ladder truck as family members watched.

The cause of the blaze is not known but may have started in the kitchen area of the home.

Mayor Randy Brundige lived in the home for a number of years while growing up with his sisters and parents which was home of former Mayor H C “Ham” Brundige and his wife Maidell.

Fire fighters remained on the scene over night to insure no “hot spots” erupt from the blaze that had thousands of gallons of water poured on to it over the course of three hours.