Police in Newbern are still seeking the identity of a person who fired shots into containers at a Newbern industry.

Police reports said an individual driving a red Chevrolet or GMC four-door extended cab pick-up truck , entered the work property and fired several shots into two large oil tanks and a small oil container.

The suspect was identified as a white male, wearing earphone-type hearing protection.

This individual entered the property without authorization behind an employee who was arriving to work.

The Newbern Police Department is offering a reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identity of the person responsible for firing the shots.