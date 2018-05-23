The NFL has announced the 2019 draft will be held in Nashville following the league’s spring meetings in Atlanta.

Nashville Sports Council CEO and President Scott Ramsey says the announcement has sparked excitement within the city and will create major hype in Nashville.

Nashville is no stranger to national sporting events. However, Ramsey says the draft will take media coverage to a whole different level.

The draft was held in New York City from 1965-2014, but the league has been moving it to different cities in recent years.