Governor Bill Haslam and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe were in Henderson County Friday as Nidec Motor Company officials announced that the company will expand its current operations in Lexington.

The electric motor manufacturer will create 301 new jobs and invest $18 million in Henderson County.

Nidec is the number one comprehensive maker of electric motors in the world. The company’s product lines feature a full range of high efficiency motors, large and small, which serve industrial, residential and commercial markets. The company recently acquired Leroy-Somer Americas, which now falls under the Nidec brand.

With this expansion, Nidec will be adding new products to its current product line. The company also plans to make modifications to its existing Henderson County facility.

