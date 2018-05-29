The University of Tennessee at Martin main campus, and all educational outreach centers, will become smoke-free on July 1st.

The announcement was made in a campus-wide email from Petra McPhearson, the vice chancellor for finance and administration.

The policy stated that UT-Martin promotes a healthy and safe work, educational and living environment, and acknowledges the long-term health hazards to people who are subjected to second-hand smoke.

The new policy will apply to all faculty, staff and students, as well as campus visitors and contractors, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The policy also includes e-cigarettes and applies to all areas owned or operated by the university, including parking lots, sidewalks and personal vehicles parked on university property.