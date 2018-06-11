The Martin Beautiful Committee will be accepting nominations for the Annual Martin Beautiful Awards June 12 through 22.

Six awards will be given to recognize beautification in five different categories: Churches, Residences (Two Winners), Multiple Residences, Business/Commercial, and Adopt-A-Site.

The Martin Beautiful Committee awards are given to owners who’ve demonstrated the greatest efforts to beautify their places during the year.

The Martin Beautiful Committee will judge the nominated sites between June 25 and 29, and determine the winners.

The winners will be announced at the Mayor’s Kickoff Luncheon on September 4th at the Soybean Festival time.

Rules for the nominations are:

Last year’s winners are ineligible.

Nominations of Martin sites can be made by anyone in the community.

A committee or third party can make nominations.

Landscape of the front and back yards, not architecture, is to be considered.

The property with the majority of Martin Beautiful Committee votes in its category will be selected.

To nominate properties by phone, please leave a message at 588-2507; to nominate byemail, contact Marvin Downing, [email protected]

At either venue, please include the address, the owner’s name, and a phone number if possible.