Nominees for the 18th annual A.F. Bridges Awards in Tennessee have been announced.

Sixty-three individuals across the state, representing high school athletics, will be honored for their contributions.

Locally in District 8, selections included:

Bobby Mullins, of Crockett County, – Administrator of the Year;

Jeromy Davidson, of Westview, – Principal of the Year;

Tim Seymour, of Haywood County, – Athletic Director of the Year;

Merideth Jacobs, of Bradford High School, – Female Coach of the Year;

and Brian Haskins, of Westview, – Male Coach of the Year.

One nominee will be selected from each category for the “A.F. Bridges Sate Award of Excellence”, representing citizenship and sportsmanship at school and athletic contests.

Nominees include:

Class-A: Gleason, Big Sandy and Middleton

Class-2A: Westview, Crockett County and Memphis University

Class-3A: Dyer County, Memphis Central and White Station.

Local awards will be presented on Wednesday, November 8th at University School of Jackson.