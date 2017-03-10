The Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations from the public for community awards.

Submission of names for “Citizen of the Year”, along with “Business of the Year” and “Industry of the Year” are now being accepted.

Chamber officials say the “Citizen” award is to recognize a person who lives, or works, in the Twin Cities who demonstrates vision, civic pride and leadership in the communities.

For the “Business” or “Industry” award, the Chamber is seeking the best of both categories, who show contributions to the community, dedication, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

Nomination can be can be sent to the chamber by email or by the U.S. Postal Service.

The deadline to submit recommendations is March 31st, with the Chamber of Commerce banquet set for April 18th.