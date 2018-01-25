A Fulton man made his first appearance in court on Thursday, in connection with a fatal crash in November.

50 year old Darren “Shane” Henderson appeared in Fulton County Circuit Court, where he faces 14 charges, that includes murder, aggravated circumstance DUI, first degree assault and wanton endangerment.

The charges were issued following a multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 51 on the night of November 4th.

According to Fulton Police reports, a 1999 pick-up truck driven by Henderson crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Ford Escape driven by 54 year old Kenneth Robinson, of Sharon.

The accident also caused a truck driven by a 16-year old from Clinton to strike the rear of Robinson’s vehicle, then veer into a pond.

A fourth vehicle, driven by Fred Ragan, of Ridgely, the sideswiped Henderson’s truck in the roadway.

52 year old Teena Robinson, of Sharon, died as a result of her injuries, while her husband Kenneth was airlifted to the Med in Memphis with multiple serious injuries.

Henderson also suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

Henderson’s case was presented to the January term of the Fulton County grand jury, and he turned himself into authorities on Tuesday.

During his appearance in court Thursday, Henderson pled “not guilty” to Judge Tim Langford.

A pre-trial conference was set for February 8th.