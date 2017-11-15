A hearing on the authority, and process of use of nuclear weapons, is being held in Washington this week.

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, who is the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said members on both sides of the isle have raised questions about the executives authority with respect to war making.

Tensions between the United States and North Korea led to the committee discussion of a topic that has not been dealt with in many years.

Senator Corker told members that the possibility of a nuclear attack, leaves no time to debate the authority of who is in charge for the nation.

Corker said there will be a series of hearings, where the committee will discuss executive authority, along with entering into and terminating agreements with other countries.