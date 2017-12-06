The Northwest Tennessee Human Resource Transit Agency added 31 vans to their fleet in order to assist those in need.

Program Director Tommy Bradberry says the new vans are replacing older ones that had logged over 200,000 miles.

The agency schedules about 800 trips per day in nine counties traveling approximately 300,000 miles per month.

Roughly 60 percent of passengers need a ride for medical services.

Mr. Bradberry says approximately 200 passengers need rides for dialysis treatment three days a week. Even with the additional vans, Mr. Bradberry says more are needed to effectively serve the area. Ten to 15 more vans are expected to be added in February.

The agency serves Weakley, Carroll, Obion, Henry, Lake, Gibson, Crockett Benton and Dyer counties