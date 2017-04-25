NWS says a line of severe thunderstorms will move into the Mid-South Wednesday afternoon and spread across the area Wednesday night. There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms across most of the Missouri Bootheel and Eastern Arkansas. Farther East there is a slight risk from as far East as Union City…Jackson TN and Tupelo, MS. There is a marginal risk for the remainder of West Tennessee and North Mississippi.

Large hail and damaging winds are the primary severe weather threats. Tornadoes are also possible mainly west of the Mississippi River in the enhanced risk area.

