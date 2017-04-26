Flooding rains are expected across much of the Mid-South starting Friday and continuing intermittently through the weekend. This flooding is most likely to affect northeast AR, west TN, and the MO Bootheel.

Basin-average rainfall amounts of 2-5 inches are expected across much of the Mid-South, with 4-7 inches possible over northeast AR and the Bootheel. Localized higher amounts will be possible where storms train. This may result in flash flooding across the area.

Rainfall amounts upstream will be high as well, leading to a high potential for flooding along the main-stem rivers. The heaviest rain in the Cairo feeder basins could be between St Louis and Cairo where 7 to 10 inches could fall. This could push Cairo to 40′ this coming Sunday and eventually to a crest of 48′ around May 8.

Minor to moderate flooding is expected downstream from Cairo through Tipton County from May 8 through May 10. Backwater flooding could be between extents reached in the July 2015 and January 2016 floods.

Stay tuned for future updates on the severe weather and flooding potential this weekend.

