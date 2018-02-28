New High Impact Weather Message:

Heavy rainfall continues today and tonight. 1 to 2 inches of rainfall fell across much of the area overnight, with a noticeable jump in area river gages.

There will be a brief break in the rain before another couple rounds of heavy rainfall develop this afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. The axis of heaviest rain will be in the vicinity of the Tennessee and Mississippi Border along a stalled front. 2 to 4 additional inches are possible.

In addition, A few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and this evening across portions of southeast Arkansas and northwest Tennessee. Damaging winds will be the greatest threat. An isolated tornado is also possible.