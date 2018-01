Light snow accumulations are possible across the Mid-South on Monday night into Tuesday. At this time, snow accumulations around 1 inch are possible. This system is forecast to move through faster than the previous storm. This should limit the amount of snow that falls.

In addition, an arctic cold front will usher in much colder air. Wind chill readings late Monday night into Tuesday may drop below 0°F in some areas (especially north of I-40). This may necessitate a Wind Chill Advisory.