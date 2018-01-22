An Obion County student has had a rare opportunity to be in the company of two United States Presidents in a two month period.

16 year old Carson Stover, who is a junior at Obion County Central, has used opportunities from being involved in 4-H, to hear both Donald Trump and Jimmy Carter.

From the 170,000 4-H members across Tennessee, Stover was selected to sit on the front rows at the Opryland Hotel this month, to hear President Trump at the American Farm Bureau Convention.

Stover said approximately 7,000 people were issued tickets to the event, with only 4,500 seats made available.

In December, Stover said a 4-H trip gave him the opportunity to learn about President Carter.

Stover said the biggest honor of the trip was the chance to go to church with President Carter.

Stover said he hopes his 4-H experiences carry on in his education and afterward, with thoughts of possibly pursuing a career as an extension agent, missions or even politics.