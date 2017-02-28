Young people wanting to make a difference in the community can do so with the new Young Professionals of Obion County organization, presented by the Chamber of Commerce.

This group is open to residents ages 21-35 and is ideal for professional and social networking while going to events that cater to a young adult crowd.

YPOC has a goal of getting younger members of the community to stand out more without leaving home.

The Obion County Chamber of Commerce sponsors this young adult group, which has a meeting set for Thursday at 6 at Los Portales in Union City.