An Obion County native has graduated from basic Air Force military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.

U.S. Air Force Airman Destiny Montiel, a 2014 graduate of Obion Central High School, completed an eight-week program that covered training in military discipline, physical fitness, and basic warfare skills.

As an added bonus, airmen that successfully finish basic training earn four credits toward an associate for an applied science degree at the Air Force’s Community College.

Montiel is the daughter of Peter Montiel and Sandra Blackwell.