Obion Countians came out in big numbers for the final two days of early voting.

On Friday, 448 votes were cast at the Obion County Election Commission Office in Union City, the second largest total of the 14 days of early voting.

On Saturday’s final day, county voters cast their highest total of the three Saturday’s, with 242 votes.

For the early voting period, Obion County recorded 4,223 votes, which represent almost 22-percent of the registered voters.

Final totals show 3,021 Republican votes were cast, 778 Democratic votes were made and 424 General Election ballots were cast.

Election Administrator Leigh Schlager said early voting numbers were about 20-percent higher than the previous early voting period in 2014.

Across the state, 626,900 votes were cast going into Thursday’s election day.

Around the area, Weakley County recorded 3,823 votes, Dyer County 3,598 and Lake County 1,147.

