Despite the need for a second vote on a new wheel tax increase in Obion County, County Commissioners voted to approve the new Fiscal year budget at their monthly meeting.

By an 18-2 vote, the board approved the county-wide expenditures plan of $47,972,194.

Voting “no” on the budget plan was Commissioners Jerry Grady and James Beasley.

The budget vote came following a 17-3 vote to raise the wheel tax in Obion County by seven dollars, along with taking one-cent from debt service.

This move would generate almost $266,000 in new monies for the county, but drew dissent from Commissioners Grady, Beasley and Terry Roberts.

When a call was made to vote on the new fiscal year budget, which included the new revenue, County Attorney Steve Conley informed the board that a second vote was needed on the wheel tax proposal.

Despite the need for the second vote, Commissioners decided to proceed by casting their vote on the financial plan.