An Obion County School Board member resigned her position this week, due to a change of address.

Mickey Preciado submitted her resignation to the board during their short meeting held Monday night.

Director of School’s Russ Davis said Ms. Preciado’s seat will now be filled by an appointment from the District 4 members of the Obion County Commission.

Board members thanked her for her service to the school system.

Also on the light agenda, board members approved the purchase of laptop computers for some teachers, and approved the requests to sale a frame bender for collision repair and some old football, softball and basketball jerseys at three of the schools.