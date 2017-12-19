The Obion County Central Christmas Basketball Tournament will get underway Wednesday in Troy.

Boys and girl’s teams from Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri will begin the three day event with nine school’s participating.

On Wednesday in girl’s play, McKenzie and Humboldt will start the tournament at 10:30, with Fulton County taking on Obion County Central at 12:00.

The Lady Pilots and Lady Rebels game will be broadcast on 104.9 KYTN starting at 11:40.

At 1:30, South Gibson will take on Sikeston, Missouri, with girl’s play ending with Tipton-Rosemark facing Gibson County.

In boy’s play, Fulton County will face Tipton-Rosemark at 4:30, followed at 6:00 by Gibson County and Obion County.

The Rebels and Pioneers game will be broadcast on 104.9 KYTN starting at 5:40.

And the final game of the day will feature Memphis Middle College taking on South Gibson at 7:30.