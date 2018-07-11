The Obion County Central Rebels are back on the practice field, following last season’s (5-7) record and trip to the second round of the playoffs.

Coach Paul Decker spoke this week about the return to football activities following the dead period.

Coach Decker’s team won four of their first six games last season, with both losses coming by a combined total of nine points.

With approximately 40 players on this years varsity team, coach Decker talked about his upcoming schedule.

Obion County Central will open their season in Troy on August 17th, when they play host to Decatur County Riverside.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...