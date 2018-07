The Obion County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Obion County Mayor candidate forum Monday night at Discovery Park of America.

The forum will be held from 6:00 until 7:30 in the LEC Room off of the café.

Candidates Kevin Bowden, John Glessner, and incumbent Benny McGuire, all running as Independents, will be participating in the forum, which is free and open to the public.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...