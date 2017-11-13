The Obion County Central JV cheerleading team is headed back to Florida to defend their national title.

This past Saturday, the 24 member squad took home a State Championship, at the TSSAA Cheerleading Competition at Murfreesboro.

On top of the team award, senior Kyler Shirley became the first male to ever win “Cheerleader of the Year” honors.

Shirley was awarded a $500 scholarship, a plaque and jacket for the honor.

Shirley and senior teammate Emma Gurien were each named “All-State Cheerleaders”, and will now take part in the East-West All-Star Football game on December 8th in Clarksville.

Obion County cheerleading coach Chastity Homra said the team will now return to Orlando in February, where they captured the JV Co-ed National Championship last year.

Ms. Homra said the team will again participate in the National Competition, along with a first ever opportunity to perform in World Competition.