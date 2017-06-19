The Obion County Commission appointed replacements to two seats during their monthly meeting Monday morning.

District 3 Commissioners Danny Jowers and Ricky Boyd were placed with the task of filling the seat of longtime Commissioner Kenneth Cheatam.

To start the monthly meeting, Commissioner Jowers made the recommendation to the full board.

After receiving a unanimous vote, Blake Cheatam took the oath from County Clerk Crystal Gibson Crain and will fill the seat until next years election.

County Commissioners Sam Sinclair, Jim Bondurant and Steve Goodrich choose Kyle Baggett, of Union City, as the nominee to fill an open seat on the Obion County School Board for District 7.

Baggett is a 2002 graduate at Central and will take the seat of Scott Northam, who moved outside of the representing district.

Following a unanimous vote, Commissioner Sinclair called him a good fit for the school system.