An Obion County Commissioner has been honored with a statewide award.

During last week’s Fall Conference in Memphis, Richard Arnold was presented the Bob Wormsley Award, honoring an outstanding elected county official.

The award is handed out annually to one individual at the conference, representing approximately 1,700 Commissioner, 95 County Mayors and 95 County Rod Foreman’s.

The District 4 Commissioner from Union City said he realized he had been chosen, when a bio was being read at the ceremony.

Commissioner Arnold said as Chairman of the Transportation Committee, he had been dedicated to making sure issues dealing with roads and bridges were being addressed.

Arnold was first elected to the Obion County Commission in 1994, and has served on numerous boards and committees over his terms of office.