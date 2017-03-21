County Commissioners in Obion County were given an update on drug fund revenues at Monday’s monthly meeting.

Following the presentation by Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder in a Budget Committee meeting, a recommendation was made to inform the entire commission.

Chief Deputy Kent Treece spoke to the board on Monday, and gave the total that has been generated by the Sheriff’s Department’s work.

Deputy Treece also talked about the enhanced communications and technology system installed in the sheriff’s department vehicles.

The drug fund revenue has also allowed the department to secure a second K-9 Unit and equipped vehicle, along with improvements to the officers training and shooting range.