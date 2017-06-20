Daily events and activities have been released for this years Obion County Fair in August.

Fair vice-president Blake Laws told Thunderbolt News that work has already started for the event, with hopes of topping last years success.

Laws said the daily itinerary has been set, which includes several changes and additions for this year’s event.

Activities call for the always popular return of the truck and tractor pull, demolition derby and livestock events.

Laws said Jerry “The King” Lawler is also scheduled to make an appearance during championship wrestling during the fair week.