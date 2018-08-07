The Obion County Fair Office is now officially open at the fairgrounds in Union City.

Participants to this years fair can now pick up items such as pageant forms, booth forms, Jr. Culinary containers, and both the “Queen of the Kitchen” and “Future Cook of the Kitchen” forms.

Bar codes for entry days are also available with the opening of the office.

Those needing any of these items can come to the fairgrounds from 9:00 until 4:00.

Those planning to attend this year’s Obion County Fair are also reminded that advance tickets can be purchased at a cheaper price.

From now until August 19th, advance tickets for $10 can be purchased at the fair office, or at Cam Electric in Union City.

The Obion County Fair will be held from August 20th thru August 25th, with a special, free, pre-fair day on Saturday, August 18th.

