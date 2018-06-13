A group of students at Obion County Central will be fishing this month at an elite bass tournament in Florence, Alabama.

Third year fishing team coach Will Simmons said the Rebels anglers are hoping to claim a National championship.

Coach Simmons said the Obion County team qualified for the Nationals by placing in the Top-10 percent at the State Tournament held on Kentucky Lake.

During the State Tournament, Cody Gregory and Thomas Mathis placed second, while J.T. McClain and Landon Priest finished in third place with the tournaments largest bass.

Coach Simmons said he was proud of this years bass team, with hopes to continue a successful program in the future.