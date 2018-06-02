The Obion County Hometown Walk of Hope was held Saturday afternoon and night at War Memorial Stadium in Union City.

Several events were scheduled during the eight hour event, all to raise money for the Obion County Cancer Agency.

The day included the survivors lap, lights of hope, a volleyball and cornhole tournament, music by Avonlea and many teams surrounding the football field raising money for the agency.

The opening ceremonies started at 4:00, with the last lap of walking around the track scheduled for midnight.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN – 105.7 WQAK)