A ceremony was held Tuesday morning at Obion County Central High School, to announce the displaying of the national motto.

All county school principals were on hand for a presentation, and law definition, by Director of School’s Dr. Leah Watkins.

The ceremony was held under the “In God We Trust” motto, which was placed in the commons area at Obion County Central.

Dr. Watkins recognized Ms. Patsy Dugger, Ms. Faye Hutchison and Ms. Bonnie Brunswick, of Woodland Mills First Baptist Church, for raising $500 to secure the lettering at each school.

