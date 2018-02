The Obion County Central JV Co-ed cheerleading team brought home a pair of honors from competition in Orland, Florida.

Cheerleading director Chastity Homra said the team placed second in “National” competition, losing the championship by a mere .35-points.

The Rebels then placed second in their first ever appearance in “World” competition.

