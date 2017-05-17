The Tennessee State Legislature’s passage of Governor Bill Halslam’s fuel tax proposal, will mean improved roads in Obion County.

The adoption of the IMPROVE Act may create a slight increase at the pump, but it will also mean more opportunities for county governments to maintain local roadways.

County Mayor Benny McGuire said the passage of the bill will generate needed revenue for the county road department.

Mayor McGuire then explained how the new road monies can, and will, be spent in the county.

The IMPROVE Act was proposed by Governor Haslam to help eliminate a $10.2 billion dollar backlog of road and bridge projects across the state.

Since its passage, Mayor McGuire said he has been told that much needed funding will be delivered for the local I-69 project.

Estimates show the increase in the gasoline and diesel tax will generate about $350 million dollars annually.