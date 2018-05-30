Two Obion County men were arrested in Fulton, following a traffic stop.

Fulton police reports said officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana on 30 year old Samuel Roby the Third, of Union City, while he was shopping at Wal-Mart.

After leaving the store with 28 year old Austin Reed, of Rives,

a traffic stop was made by officers on Dogwood Lane.

During the stop, Roby admitted to smoking marijuana about an hour-and-a-half earlier, and handed officers part of a marijuana cigarette.

A dispatch check revealed that Roby had an active warrant from Boone County, Kentucky, while Reed had an active warrant in Graves County.

Following their arrest on the warrants, reports said officers then located a small amount of cocaine and methamphetamine, along with over 50-grams of marijuana in the trunk.

Roby claimed all of the drugs, and was charged with possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, along with trafficking in marijuana under eight ounces and operating on a suspended license.