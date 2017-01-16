The Obion County Middle School basketball championships will be held tonight.

In semi-final play on Saturday, in girl’s games it was Lake Road over Ridgemont 36-26 and Hillcrest over South Fulton 40-24.

In boy’s play, South Fulton defeated Black Oak 40-15, with Hillcrest over Ridgemont 54-25.

Tonight in the girl’s championship, Lake Road will take on Hillcrest at 6:00, followed by the boy’s championship pitting South Fulton against Hillcrest at 7:45.

Both of these games can be heard with broadcast time starting at 5:40.