The Obion County Middle School Basketball Tournament will start tonight at Obion County Central.

The first game will feature the South Fulton girl’s playing Black Oak at 6:00, followed by the Lake Road boys facing Ridgemont at 7:30.

Broadcast time on 104.9 KYTN will begin at 5:40.

On Saturday in the girl’s semi-finals, Lake Road will play Ridgemont at 3:00, and Hillcrest will take on the winner of tonight’s South Fulton and Black Oak game at 6:00.

In the boy’s semi-finals on Saturday, South Fulton will play Black Oak at 4:40, followed by Hillcrest taking on the winner of the Ridgemont / Lake Road game at 7:30.

The championship of the girl’s and boy’s brackets will be held on Monday.

All of the Obion County Middle School games will be broadcast on 104.9 KYTN.