Obion County has passed the 1,000 mark in early voting, following Monday’s ballots cast at the Election Commission Office in Union City.

Reports indicate 374 votes were cast on Monday, bringing the total to 1,037.

On Monday, there were 721 Republican votes and 190 Democratic votes, with 126 General Election votes.

Voting continues today at the Obion County Election Commission Office on Bill Burnett Circle until 4:30.

Beginning Tuesday morning, 97,797 votes had been cast across the state of Tennessee.

