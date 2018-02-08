The Class-2A State Champion Union City Golden Tornadoes had two players to sign on the dotted line to continue their playing days.

Andrew Easley announced his decision to play for the Eagles of Carson-Newman University, a Division II school in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

Braxton Waddell will continue his education and football career as a Patriot at the University of the Cumberlands, in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

At Obion County Central, Devin Hogg has signed with the Phoenix of NAIA Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee, and Cade Rogers will continue his playing days with the Colonels at NCAA Division III Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.