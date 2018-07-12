After months of campaigning in Obion County, voters will begin making their decisions at the poll tomorrow.

Early voting will begin at the Election Commission Office, located on Bill Burnett Circle, in Union City.

Election Administrator Leigh Schlager spoke with Thunderbolt News about the start of early voting for the August 2nd election.

For those who plan to cast their ballots early, Ms. Schlager offered some needed information for the voters.

Voting hours at the Obion County Election Commission Office will be from 8:30 until 4:30, on Monday thru Friday, with Saturday voting hours set for 9:00 until 12:00 noon.

