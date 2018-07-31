Obion County school officials have released start and dismissal times for all school’s in their system.
The release stated all pre-K programs will begin at 8:30 and dismiss at 2:30.
At Hillcrest and South Fulton Elementary, along with Obion County Central, parents can drop off student at 7:20, with classes to begin at 8:00.
Dismissal will take place at 3:00.
At Black Oak and Lake Road Elementary, parents can drop off their children beginning at 7:30.
Classes will start at 8:00, and will dismiss at 3:00.
And at Ridgemont Elementary, and South Fulton Middle and High School, parents can drop off students at 7:35 with classes to begin at 8:00.
Dismissal has been set for 3:00.