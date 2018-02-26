Severe weather conditions pulverized Obion County Saturday leaving damaged buildings, downed trees and other debris in its wake.

State Representative Andy Holt viewed the damage from Obion County on board a helicopter and says the path of the storm was sporadic.

Meanwhile, Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire says he’s thankful that there were no fatalities, but does say several building succumbed to the storm’s strong winds.

Obion County Emergency Director Danny Jowers says the National Weather Service will be on the scene today to determine the strength of the storm.