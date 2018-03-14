Students in two Obion County Schools took part in a gun violence protest this morning.

The 10:00 “walk-out” was organized nationwide by students to express their feelings about gun violence, especially in schools.

Director of School’s Russ Davis said about 15 students at South Fulton High School gathered in the cafeteria this morning, while about 200 students at Obion County Central walked out on the sidewalk for the 17-minute rally.

Director Davis said all of the participating students acted peacefully and in an acceptable manner.

Following the 17-minute period, Director Davis said the students returned to their normal classes.