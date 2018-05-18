School officials in Obion County say graduation services will take place inside the gymnasium tonight, due to the possibility of rain.

Seven buses will be used to transport family, friends and other who plan to attend the services.

Plans call for three buses to provide transportation from the parking lot of the Troy Church of Christ on Highway 51, with four buses to run from the parking lot of Troy’s First Baptist Church.

Buses will begin a continuous run starting at 4:00 from both locations, with graduation exercises to start at 6:00.

Following the graduation, buses will again transport to both parking locations until all people have left the site.