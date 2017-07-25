Next Tuesday, students in the Obion County School System will be boarding buses for the first day of classes for the year.

Director of School’s Russ Davis said the summer break has been productive, with plenty of campus work and the addition of new faces on the job.

With teachers reporting for duty this week, Director Davis spoke about the early start of the school calendar.

In preparation of students returning to the classrooms, Davis said many projects have been underway at school’s across the district.

Approximately 3,300 students will attend the Obion County School System this year, with a final New Student Registration set for Wednesday.