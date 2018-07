Obion Countian’s have now cast 1,358 votes during early voting.

On Tuesday, 321 votes were cast at the Election Commission Office in Union City.

During the day, voters cast 246 Republican votes, 52 Democratic votes and 23 General Election votes.

Early voting hours today in Obion County will be from 8:30 until 4:30 at the Election Commission Office.

Also around the area, Weakley County voters have cast 1,318 early votes, with Lake County

reporting 433, Gibson County 1,021 and Dyer County 752.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...