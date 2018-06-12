The Obion County School Board met in a special called meeting last night in Troy, with a decision made on hiring a new Director of Schools.

The unanimous vote came after Dr. Leah Watkins was interviewed for a second time, via a 40 minute conference call from her families vacation spot.

Following the question and answer session, and unanimous vote, school board Chairman Fritz Fussell spoke with Thunderbolt News about the hiring.

Fuzzell said the school board will begin to immediately negotiate an agreeable contract with Dr. Watkins.

The school board will hold a special called meeting on Thursday at 6:00 to discuss and approve a contract for the new Director.