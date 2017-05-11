Investigators from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department have arrested an Obion County woman for actions taken against 8th District Congressman David Kustoff and his aide.

Reports said 35 year old Wendi Wright, of Hubert Harris Road, was charged with felony reckless endangerment, after an incident that took place on Monday in Weakley County.

Reports said following a town hall meeting by Congressman Kustoff on the UT-Martin campus, Ms. Wright followed a vehicle occupied by Kustoff and Marianne Dunavant on Highway 45 South of Martin.

Police reports say Ms. Wright placed the occupants in fear of being forced off the roadway, and they turned onto Old Troy Road and into the driveway of a person they were familiar with.

At this time, Ms. Wright exited her vehicle and began screaming and striking the windows of their vehicle, and at one point reached inside the vehicle.

A 911 call was placed, with Ms. Wright leaving the area before officers could arrive.

Ms. Wright was later identified after she posted the details of the incident of Facebook.

She was located by Obion County deputies and taken into custody on the Weakley County warrant.

Reports said she was released on a $1,000 bond and will be arraigned on Monday in Weakley Country General Sessions Court.